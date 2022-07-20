Work approved at water treatment plant in Beachburg, Ont.

The pressure tanks at Beachburg's water treatment plant are being replaced for the first time in nearly 70 years. The large pressure tank at the plant dates back to the 1950s and maintains pressure within the distribution centre.

The new tanks are expected to last 40 years and cost the city a total of $88,654. While work was approved in Beachburg, the Township of Whitewater Region has been forced to hold off on a similar project.

The township was aiming to refurbish the Cobden Water Treatment Plant, but after a number of quotes for sandblasting and recoating came in way over budget. The township had budgeted $115,000 for the work, but the two estimates for the job came in at a hefty price of $600,000.

The Ontario Clean Water Agency is now recommending White Water Region consider a new package filter that will last 40 years, instead of the 15-20 that refurbishing would offer.

Township staff have been working with the OCWA to find the most cost-effective and sustainable option for the Cobden Water Treatment Plant.