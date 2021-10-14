Work on Pembroke and Cobden section of Algonquin Trail set to begin

The County of Renfrew says work on the Algonquin Trail between Pembroke and Cobden is set to begin.

Work was recently completed on the 21km section between Renfrew and Cobden.

Once work is complete between Pembroke and Cobden, the 37km section will complete the Algonquin Trail from Smiths Falls to the Town of Petawawa.

The contractor, G.P. Splinter Forest Products of Pembroke, says they plan to start work shortly.

They say the work will continue into 2022.