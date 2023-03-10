Xylazine and benzodiazepines reported in Ontario's unregulated drug supply

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health have released an alert to caution residents about an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines in Ontario's unregulated drug supply. They explain that this is in response to a notification distributed recently by the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Chief Coroner to public health units throughout Ontario.

Both xylazine (a highly toxic animal tranquillizer) and benzodiazepines are potent sedatives that Public Health says may contribute to an increased risk of drug poisoning and death when using drugs from the unregulated market. They explain that symptoms of xylazine and benzodiazepine toxicity can resemble those linked to opioids, including excessive drowsiness, unconsciousness, and slow or absent breathing. Although naloxone will not be effective in treating xylazine or benzodiazepines, it is still recommended by Public Health to administer it since these substances are commonly found with opioids. Xylazine may also cause severe skin lesions, such as ulcers or abscesses for people who inject drugs.

The unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and drug poisonings are increasingly complicated. Public Health says it is vital that people do not use alone and 9-1-1 is called immediately for emergency medical care when a drug poisoning is suspected.

KFL&A Public Health is encouraging residents to consider the following safety tips:

- Avoid using alone.

- Avoid using more than one drug at a time, including alcohol.

- Go slow. The quality of unregulated drugs is unpredictable.

- Get a free naloxone kit and training.

- Seek medical treatment for abscesses or other skin wounds.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray