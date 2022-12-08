YMCA announces winners of 2023 Peace Medals in Brockville, Kingston
Each year, the YMCA of Eastern Ontario and YMCAs across Canada celebrate peace and reflect on the peace-building work that happens all year.
During this annual event, YMCAs celebrate acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, without any special resources, have demonstrated a commitment to building peace within their community or communities elsewhere in the world.
Peace-building is core to the YMCA's commitment to strengthening the foundation of healthy communities.
In keeping with this year's International Day of Peace theme of "End Racism, Build Peace," YMCA Peace Week 2022 focuses on developing an anti-racist lens to understand conflicts taking place around the globe.
This year's theme will continue to inspire work throughout the year.
The ceremony takes place Friday, December 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Brockville YMCA located at 345 Park St.
