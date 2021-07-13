YMCA of Eastern Ontario reopening September 1

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario says it will be reopening on September 1.

The CEO of the Y says the organization is taking it's time to evaluate how to reopen.

“Re-opening an operation like the YMCA is a complex undertaking," Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario said in a press release. "As always, safety protocols must be our primary concern and our facilities and systems have to be re-approved by public health units. In addition, staff call-backs, re-hiring and retraining is also something that needs to be carried out.”

The Y has launched a survey asking it's members for feedback on topics like programs of interest, preferred hours of access and their current online classes. The deadline to complete the survey is July 20th.

Ontario is set to enter Phase 3 of it's reopening plan on July 16th.