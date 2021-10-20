YMCA of Eastern Ontario to manage fitness centre at Kingston East Community Centre

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is set to manage the fitness centre at the new Kingston East Community Centre.

Kingston City Council approved the recommendation from city staff Tuesday evening.

Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, welcomed the news in a press release.

"From a Y perspective, we are ensuring our relevancy by staying current with what is needed. Our approach has been to connect with our communities to see where we can be of most help," Adams said in the release.

"While we evaluate the need for improved infrastructure for the Y, this agreement with the City of Kingston will provide residents with more options and is in keeping with the Y mission to build stronger communities."

The Y says that draft programming schedules are in development. It anticipates the facility to be open in early 2022.