Young mother deceased in collision on Hwy.401

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified local mother Jennifer Lowe as the victim of a fatal collision as police continue to investigate the crash.

Police explain on July 15th, 2023, just after 10:30 a.m., officers, along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Front of Younge Fire Department and Grenville Paramedic Services responded to a collision westbound on Highway 401 in Mallorytown. Initial information indicates that an eastbound passenger car stuck an eastbound transport truck, before crossing the centre median and colliding head-on with a second transport truck.

The 31-year-old driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman behind the wheel, Lowe, leaves behind two young daughters.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for several hours while the westbound lanes were closed for the remainder of the day.

OPP says with assistance from the Technic Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray