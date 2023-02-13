Young Renfrew athletes compete in Ontario Winter Games

Two young athletes from local cities competed on the second weekend of the Ontario Winter Games. 15 years old, Chad Stoppa from Barry's Bay has been playing sledge hockey for 10 years and he got a chance to compete as a member of the Niagara Thunderblades at the 2023 Ontario Winter Games happening in Renfrew County.

Some of the teams competing in the Winter Games were looking for players and Stoppa was lucky enough to be chosen. The tournament includes four teams representing the four areas of the province from the north, east, central and west.

"I’m excited to play close to home and have family and friends come and watch the games," he said ahead of the competition. "I’m really happy people will get the chance to see the sport being played live."

The second athlete, 10-year-old, Grade 5 student, Madelyn Cazabon from Arnprior competed in the Wushu event. Cazabon attends St. Joseph’s Catholic School and trains at Sunny Tang Kung Fu Ottawa in Dunrobin.

Ontario Winter Games describes Wushu as a form of contemporary Chinese martial arts that blends elements of performance and martial application. Wushu training emphasizes quickness, explosive power, and natural, relaxed movement. The Wushu practitioner must combine flexibility with strength, speed with flawless technique, and fierce intent with effortless execution.

"I’m excited that the Winter Games are here in Arnprior," said Cazabon ahead of the games, so excited in fact she spent four hours on Thursday night volunteering to help set up the competition area.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray