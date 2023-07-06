Young woman with serious injuries struck by vehicle in Brockville, Ont
Brockville Police Services have released information on a serious collision that occurred on a local roadway between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a call of a 22-year-old, female pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Stewart Blvd and the 401. Police say the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The pedestrian is suffering from serious injuries.
Southbound lanes on Stewart Blvd were shut down at Parkedale Ave following the crash. Northbound lanes had to be reduced on Stewart Blvd at Central Ave. Those lanes were shut down to complete the investigation with the assistance of the OPP, Technical Traffic Collision Investigator.
Traffic was highly congested in the city for several hours as the investigation was ongoing.
Brockville Police say it is too early to say if charges are being laid.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
