Youth arrested after school shooting threat

A Brockville youth has been arrested after they were alleged to have threatened a school shooting at St. Mary Catholic High School.

Brockville Police say they were contacted by school administration Wednesday afternoon about the threat.

Police say additional videos and images that were sent from the youth to other students began circulating online.

The school was placed into hold and secure mode until officers were able to locate the person.

The youth was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with interviews still being conducted related to the situation.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario is initiating its Violent Threat Risk Assessment Protocol and providing counseling supports onsite to students at St. Mary Catholic High School.

Both police and the board say there are no further concerns for safety at the school as a result of the incident.