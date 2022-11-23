Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hours
With snow seemingly here to stay, many seniors in the community have expressed difficulty in clearing snow from their driveways. After flurries of snow last weekend, a local volunteer help centre received a flood of calls for aid in clearing their driveways.
With the influx of calls, there was not enough staff to fill the need. In response, the Manager at the Centre, Mary Lynn Villeneuve called on youth from the local community to lend a helping hand. She says that if a high school student shovels snow for a friend or neighbour in need, it can go towards their volunteer hours.
If a student finds snow to shovel for those in need, they can call the local Volunteer Centre and register their hours. Members of the Centre will sign off on the hours with confirmation from the helped neighbour.
High School students in Ontario working towards their Secondary School Diploma, must complete 40 hours of community involvement in order to graduate.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
