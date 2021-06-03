Youth-dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held by RCDHU

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced it will be holding youth-dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics in June.

The clinics will be held for those aged 12-17 and for those 18 or turning 18 and are returning to secondary school. You must be 12 years old on the date of vaccination.

Youth clinics will run on the weeks of June 14th and June 21st.

Appointments can be booked at RCDHU's website. If you are unable to book online, appointments can be made through phone by calling 613-735-9724 or 1-800-267-1097, Ext. 200. Residents are asked to leave only one message with their name and phone number.

It is ecouraged that youth attend the clinic with a support person as required, but due to low vaccine supply, the support person attending the clinic will not receive a COVID-19 vaccine unless extra doses become available.

RCDHU says youth clinics will also be held in August for second doses. Those will become available once June clinics are completed.