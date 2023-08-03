Youth entrepreneur market at Petawawa Container Market

The Town of Petawawa will be hosting a youth entrepreneur market at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 18th from noon to 4:00 pm. This market will coincide with the final day of the municipal entrepreneurship camp where children, ages 8-12, had the opportunity to learn from area business owners and industry representatives about paths to entrepreneurship.

These leaders supported and helped the children to create some products which will be available for sale. Proceeds from the camp's product sales will be donated to the Petawawa Pantry.

"The interest and success of the entrepreneurial camp program have been so wonderful, providing youth with an introduction to business operations, marketing, budgeting, branding, and sales. It is a great step towards fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs. The program and its participants are so generously supported by the local business community," stated Shallan Dament, Recreational Program Assistant.

One of the entrepreneur camp partners is Enterprise Renfrew County. Organizers explain that they administer the Summer Company Plus program, funded by the Ontario Government that provides youth ages 15-29 with advice, support, and funding to start and run their own summer business.

"Petawawa’s entrepreneur camp is a great opportunity to support our local municipalities and actively foster potential future Summer Company participants. We are so pleased that our 2023 Summer Company participants will attend the youth entrepreneur market and be able to showcase and sell their products," remarked Lindsay Debertin, Program Officer with the Summer Company program, Enterprise Renfrew County.

The youth market will be located at 16 Civic Centre Road, at the Petawawa Container Market site, and will run from noon to 4:00 p.m. To open the market, Mayor Gary Serviss and the Warden from the County of Renfrew, Peter Emon will bring greetings to the youth participants and market attendees. A special musical guest will perform during the youth market.

The youth market will be followed by the regular weekly market program from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Registration for the youth market is currently full thanks to eager early registrants. For more information on the Petawawa Container Market or youth market details please visit the Town of Petawawa municipal website at www.petawawa.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray