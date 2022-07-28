Youth in Policing Initiative
The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has hired two students to participate in the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI) in partnership with the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services.
This summer Justin Schmitz and Nejmee Farhat were successful in applying for the two YIPI positions.
This is a six-week program that is used to promote youth participation through educational, cultural, and diverse work experience. It will enhance relationships between the police and the neighbourhoods we serve.
As a member of the YIPI team, the students will work alongside members of the Grenville County Detachment for six weeks while gaining exposure to different units under the OPP banner.
They will participate in various community initiatives and will be able to receive training in diverse subjects while having the opportunity to see firsthand the full range of skills needed to police today in our community.
