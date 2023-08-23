Youth transported to hospital and arrest made after stabbing at park in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual following an extensive investigation resulting from the report of an assault with an edged weapon in Trenton.

OPP explained that on July 8th, 2023 Quinte West OPP responded to a wooded area near Hanna Park, Trenton for a complaint of an in-progress assault involving a knife. OPP says a suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and the OPP's Emergency Response Team, as well as Canine Unit, were dispatched to assist in a search.

Police say the search ended with negative results. One youth sustained significant lacerations to his hand and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Following an investigation, it led police to the person being identified as 21-year-old Phoenix Draper, and a warrant of arrest being issued. On August 21st, 2023, an arrest was made.

As a result, the accused, from Belleville is now facing the following charges:

- Assault Causing Bodily Harm

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm - Two counts

- Failure to comply with a release order

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray