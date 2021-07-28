iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero known active COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Covid19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is currently at zero. 

This is the first time there have been zero known active cases of COVID-19 since the first week of December 2020. 

In the latest case summary report, RCDHU says there is no one in the hospital with the virus. 

12

Check out the latest Songs