Zero new cases in LGL region for second straight day
For the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 3.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, all three of them are in Lanark West.
All of the active cases are variants of concern.
