Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

The number of known active cases in the area went down, it's now at 9.

No one is in the hospital with the virus,

Of the known active cases, 4 are in Lanark West, 1 is in Lanark East, 2 are in UCLG Central, and 2 are in UCLG East.

