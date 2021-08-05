Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight day
For the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases in the region remains at the same. It is still at two.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
All of the known active cases in the region are in Lanark East.
No change in today's COVID surveillance report. Active cases remains at 2. Both in Lanark East. Total cases: 1769 with 1707 Recovered; 0% variants of concern: For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgsUNtx— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) August 5, 2021