iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight day

covid 19

For the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases in the region remains at the same. It is still at two. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

All of the known active cases in the region are in Lanark East. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs