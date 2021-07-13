Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A region
KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
The one new case of COVID-19 identified over the weekend has now been marked as outbreak-related.
Three new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.
Known active cases in the community has gone down, it's now at 17.
Four people are in hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, 58 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 80 per cent have their first dose.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
20 firefighters respond to blaze on Trafalgar Rd.Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Trafalgar Rd. on Sunday.
Cataraqui Conservation issues a Level Two Low Water condition for area from Napanee to BrockvilleThe local conservation authority has issued a level two low water condition for the area extending from Napanee to Brockville.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekendThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Scott Fraser to resign as Brockville's Chief of Police; to become Deputy Chief in KingstonThe Brockville Police Services Board has announced that Brockville's Chief of Police, Scott Fraser, has tendered his resignation that will take effect October 3rd to become the Deputy Chief of Kingston Police.
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekendOne new case of COVID-19 was reported over the weekend.
Smiths Falls swimmer looking to make a splash in TokyoBailey Andison: Olympian. It’s something the 23-year-old swimmer from Smiths Falls still isn’t used to hearing.
Renfrew OPP seek new information in 1972 missing child casePolice in Renfrew County are issuing an appeal for new information in the case of a five-year-old boy who went missing nearly 50 years ago.
Ontario moving to Step 3 of economic reopening plan five days ahead of scheduleOntario will be moving to Step 3 of its economic reopening plan on July 16, nearly five days ahead of schedule, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Toronto.