Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A region

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

The one new case of COVID-19 identified over the weekend has now been marked as outbreak-related.

Three new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.

Known active cases in the community has gone down, it's now at 17.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, 58 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 80 per cent have their first dose.