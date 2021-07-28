iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A region

COVID19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are once again being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases remains at only one. 

One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are no longer in the intensive care unit. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 69 per cent of the the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose. 

 

