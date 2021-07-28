Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A region
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are once again being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases remains at only one.
One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are no longer in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, nearly 69 per cent of the the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.
No new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 27, 2021
1 active case
1 hospitalized case is no longer ventilated or in ICU.
54.6% of 18 to 24 year olds have received a second dose. We challenge you to get 90% fully vaxxed before September. You can do it! https://t.co/vC7F855JO5 pic.twitter.com/DKPSxFWGgQ