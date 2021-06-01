iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

No new variants of concern from previous cases were identified. 

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 10. 

Three people are in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 64 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

