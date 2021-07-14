Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 14.
Four people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, nearly 56 per cent of the population, including those 12 to 17, are fully vaccinated. Over 79 per cent have their first dose.
