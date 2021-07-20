iHeartRadio
24°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases have gone down, it's now at three. 

One person is in hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit with a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 62 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 80 per cent have their first dose. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs