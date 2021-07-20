Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases have gone down, it's now at three.
One person is in hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit with a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 62 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 80 per cent have their first dose.
NO new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 19, 2021
