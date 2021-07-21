Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases has gone down to only one in the area.
One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 63 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 80 per cent have their first dose.
No new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 20, 2021
2 cases have resolved
1 active case pic.twitter.com/WyXffqoNAr