Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

COVID-19

The KFL&A region continues to see zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Known active cases in the region remain at only one. 

One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 65 per cent of the elgible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 81 per cent have their first dose. 

 

