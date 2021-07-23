Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
The KFL&A region continues to see zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Known active cases in the region remain at only one.
One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 65 per cent of the elgible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 81 per cent have their first dose.
1 additional health care worker has been identified in a previously reported case.
1 active case.
