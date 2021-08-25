iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases went down, it's now at 11. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 83 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 76 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

 

