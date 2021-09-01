iHeartRadio
22°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

COVID19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified. 

Known active cases is now at seven. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 84 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 78 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs