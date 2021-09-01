Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.
Known active cases is now at seven.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 84 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.
No new COVID-19 cases to report in #KFLA!— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 31, 2021
▫️1 case has resolved
▫️7 active cases
▫️1 VOC confirmed in a previously reported case. pic.twitter.com/QX5CKLm9k2