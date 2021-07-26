Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region over the weekend

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Additional COVID-19 numbers are expected to be released today.

As of Friday, there was only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region.

One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 66 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 81 per cent have their first dose.