Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Known active cases in the region remain the same, it's still at five.
One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
Of the active cases, 3 are in Lanark East, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.
Active cases today: 5 – 0 new. Total of 1766 cases to date - 1701 recovered. On the map: 3 cases in Lanark East, 1 in LG East, and 1 in LG Central. One individual in hospital. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/29FcvELFdo— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) July 7, 2021