Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the LGL region remain the same, it's still at four.
Two people remain in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, three of them are in UCLG West, one of them is in UCLG Central.
