iHeartRadio
24°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at four. 

Two people remain in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit. 

Of the active cases, three of them are in UCLG West, one of them is in UCLG Central. 

12

Check out the latest Songs