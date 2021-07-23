Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

It's the fifth straight day the number of new cases is zero.

Known active cases remains at two.

One person remains in hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, all two of them are in UCLG West.

LGL District Health notes that there will be no surveillance, outbreak or vaccine statistics reports from July 26th-30th. Reports will resume August 3.

