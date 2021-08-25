iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

The number of known active cases in the area is now at 8. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 4 are in the Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG Central, and 2 are in UCLG East. 

