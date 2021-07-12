Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekend

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

It has been five straight days of zero new COVID-19 cases.

The number of known active cases in the region remains the same, it's still at two.

One person remains in hospital with the virus. They are not in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.