Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekend
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
It has been five straight days of zero new COVID-19 cases.
The number of known active cases in the region remains the same, it's still at two.
One person remains in hospital with the virus. They are not in the intensive care unit.
Of the active cases, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG Central.
Active cases today: 2 – 0 new since July 5. Total of 1766 cases to date - 1704 recovered. On the map: 1 cases in LG East and 1 in LG Central. 100% are from variants of concern. 1 in hospital. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) July 12, 2021