Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL region for third straight day
For the third straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is zero.
The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at three.
There is one less hospitalization. Only one person is now in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of the active cases, all three of them are in UCLG West.
