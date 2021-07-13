Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases is now down to three.
As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit said there was one person in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
One week of zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThere have been no new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark for a week.
YMCA of Eastern Ontario reopening September 1The YMCA of Eastern Ontario says it will be reopening on September 1.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in RenfrewThe clinic will be set up at the Ma-te-way Centre in Renfrew and will be open on July 23rd from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A regionKFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
20 firefighters respond to blaze on Trafalgar Rd.Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Trafalgar Rd. on Sunday.
Cataraqui Conservation issues a Level Two Low Water condition for area from Napanee to BrockvilleThe local conservation authority has issued a level two low water condition for the area extending from Napanee to Brockville.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL over the weekendThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Scott Fraser to resign as Brockville's Chief of Police; to become Deputy Chief in KingstonThe Brockville Police Services Board has announced that Brockville's Chief of Police, Scott Fraser, has tendered his resignation that will take effect October 3rd to become the Deputy Chief of Kingston Police.
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A over the weekendOne new case of COVID-19 was reported over the weekend.