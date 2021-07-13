iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is now down to three. 

As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit said there was one person in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

