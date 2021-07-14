Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at two.
As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit said there was one person in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
