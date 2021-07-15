iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Once again, Renfrew County and District Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

The number of known active cases in the region is now at two. 

A new COVID-19 case summary update, which includes hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

