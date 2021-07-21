Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases is now at four.
As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.
-
Kingston man arrested after weapons incident on Johnson St.Kingston Police have arrested a local man after a "weapons offence" involving a firearm on Johnson St.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in LGL region for third straight dayFor the third straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is zero.
-
OPP looking to locate federal offender wanted on Canada Wide WarrantOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Natural gas expansion funding announced for EganvilleMore homes in Bonnechere Valley will be able to connect to natural gas.
-
LGL District Health transitioning to mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic program August 31stThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced that it will be transitioning it's COVID-19 vaccine program to a mobile vaccine clinic program as of August 31st.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
$143-million development project unveiled for new planned communityThe site of the former Prison for Women could become a new planned community.
-
Collision leads to criminal charge in North-Algona-Wilberforce TownshipA collision on Lake Dore Rd. has led to a criminal charge.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.