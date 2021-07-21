iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is now at four. 

As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

