Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at seven. 

In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says there is now one person in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

