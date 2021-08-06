Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at seven.
In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says there is now one person in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 added from previous daysZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours, but the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is adding two new cases from previous days.
-
Michael Barrett to run as Conservative for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau LakesMichael Barrett has announced he will be running as the Conservative candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Shelley Bacon wins 2021 Business Person of the YearShelley Bacon has won this year's Business Person of the Year from the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce.
-
Foodtastic acquires Pita PitKingston-based Pita Pit has been sold to Foodtastic
-
Last Snapchat scavenger hunt for the summerThe City of Pembroke has announced it's last Snapchat scavenger hunt for the summer.
-
Federal offender wanted by Ontario Provincial PoliceOntario Provincial Police's ROPE (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad is asking for the public's assistance in helping to locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 for second straight dayFor the second straight day, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
-
Recall for Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis AThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of the Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A.