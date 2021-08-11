iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Covid19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region. 

An updated case summary on COVID-19 in the region is expected to be released on Thursday. 

