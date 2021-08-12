Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the community remains at only one.
An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
-
Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThere is one new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
No injuries reported after chemical spill at McAdoos LaneNo injuries are being reported after a chemical spill at a building on McAdoos Lane.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionThere are zero new cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.
-
One dead, three injured, after single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere ValleyOne person is dead, three others are injured after a single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere Valley on Wednesday.
-
Brockville Police investigating stabbing at Millwood Ave.Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Kingston man charged with trafficking crystal methA Kingston man has been charged with trafficking crystal meth.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warning for most of southern OntarioEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario today.