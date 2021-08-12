iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the community remains at only one. 

An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

