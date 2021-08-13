iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region. 

As of the latest case summary update released Thursday, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area. 

