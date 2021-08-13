Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region.
As of the latest case summary update released Thursday, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Vehicle collides with garage in Greater NapaneeNo injuries are being reported after a vehicle collided with a garage in Greater Napanee.
Woman charged in stabbing at Millwood Ave.Police say they were contacted by ambulance services to help assist a 45-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
Movies in the Square launches season premiere in KingstonA Kingston summer staple has officially returned. Movies in the Square launched in Kingston Thursday night after a year of hitting the pause button under COVID-19.
Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in PembrokeUpper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThere is one new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
No injuries reported after chemical spill at McAdoos LaneNo injuries are being reported after a chemical spill at a building on McAdoos Lane.
