Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus in a lab.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases in the region remains at zero. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

