Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Ottawa Valley continues to see zero new cases of COVID-19 in the area.
Known active cases also remain at zero.
We are expected to receive a case summary update on COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.
As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
