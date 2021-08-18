iHeartRadio
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

The Ottawa Valley continues to see zero new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Known active cases also remain at zero. 

We are expected to receive a case summary update on COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

