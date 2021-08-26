Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District health unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 for the region.

There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the community.

A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.

In the latest vaccine update, nearly 83 per cent of eligible residents have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit notes that there are still approximately 16,000 residents who are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.