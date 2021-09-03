Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
There remains only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
$225,000 raised from Palliative Care Golf Days eventThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that it raised $225,000 from it's Friends of Palliative Care Golf Days event.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Investments in ventilation and school safety measures ahead of school yearAhead of the return to school, the Upper Canada District School Board has announced it's making further investments in ventilation and other school safety measures.
-
Winchester Hospital implements full COVID-19 vaccination policyThe Winchester Hospital has implemented a full COVID-19 vaccination policy
-
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy at Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) has announced it's implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy effective October 15th.
-
Pembroke man charged after theft from vehicleOntario Provincial Police have charged a Pembroke man with several offences after a theft from a vehicle.
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours since the last report from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Ontario to require residents to renew expired driver's licences, health cardsOntario will once again require residents to renew driver's licences, ID cards and licence plate stickers that were due to expire during the pandemic.