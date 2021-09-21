Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is now at 11.
As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus.
There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College in Barry's Bay.
