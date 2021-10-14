Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases is at 14.
An updated case summary, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today.
