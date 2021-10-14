iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases is at 14. 

An updated case summary, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs